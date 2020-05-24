Riteish Deshmukh dances to the tune of 'Dil Mein Baji Guitar' in new TikTok video

Keeping his fans well entertained, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Saturday shared yet another TikTok video featuring himself. The 'Baaghi 3' actor took to Instagram to post the video in which he is seen dancing to the tune of his famous song 'Dil mein baji guitar'.

Dressed in a white coloured ganji and ripped jeans, Deshmukh is also seen sporting his new bald look in the video. "Quarantine Fun. #DilMeinBajiGuitar," the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Quarantine Fun. #DilMeinBajiGuitar - thanks @_moondog0 A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onMay 23, 2020 at 5:39am PDT

The post was soon flooded by comments from the actor's fans and co-star Abhishek Bachchan who commented, "Legend".

The 'Housefull' actor has been sharing such fun TikTok videos on his social media to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown period.

