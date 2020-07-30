Riteish Deshmukh introduces his little 'musical maestro'

Actor Riteish Deshmukh is using social media to show off the singing talent of his son, Rahyl. He posted a video of the little boy singing, mostly illegible where Rahyl mentions he likes the song and says it should be part of the movie, for which he came up with an imaginary title!

"Dear VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana," he wrote while posting the video on Instagram and Twitter.

Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh recently went off to a farm in Latur with their sons, Riaan, six, and Rahyl, four.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever