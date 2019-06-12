Riteish Deshmukh joins Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise

bollywood

Baaghi 3 isn't the first time that Riteish Deshmukh will be associating with the Nadiadwala and Grandson company. He has also been an integral part of their comedy franchise, Housefull

Riteish Deshmukh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/riteishd

Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3. The film is the third installment under the Baaghi franchise. Its first two installments proved to be blockbusters at the box office. Whereas Baaghi had Shraddha Kapoor as Sia paired opposite Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani play his love interest in the film. However, Sajid Nadiadwala and team have zeroed down on Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady of Baaghi 3.

"After giving us a #Housefull of laughter, #NGEFamily welcomes you to the rebellious journey of the #Baaghi franchise! @Riteishd #Baaghi3," according to a tweet posted on Wednesday on behalf of the film production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

This isn't the first time that Riteish will be associating with the Nadiadwala and Grandson company. Riteish has been an integral part of their comedy franchise, Housefull. Meanwhile, the third installment of the successful action franchise Baaghi will release on March 6, 2020.

Tiger Shroff joined the franchise of Baaghi as Ronnie - the rebel, which started in 2016. Like the first two installments, Baaghi 3 will also be directed by Ahmed Khan.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff: Still wondering which art form to use in Baaghi 3

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited my mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS