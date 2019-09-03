Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home; watch video

bollywood

In a bid to save pollution on Ganesh Chaturthi, Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his DIY videos on Twitter, shared how he made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol from scratch at home

Riteish Deshmukh/picture courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh's Instagram account

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are here, and a lot of citizens are seen taking certain measures to avoid pollution and environmental issues. The risks of polluting water bodies raises high as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly. This ends up choking the already dying water bodies.

In a bid to save this scenario, Riteish Deshmukh, who is known for his DIY videos on Twitter, recently shared how he made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol from scratch at home. In fact, he also wrote on Twitter: "I made the Ganesha idol at home out of Mud-clay. I want to be responsible towards my environment,hope we can leave a better-cleaner planet for our children. They learn from what they see. wishing you all happiness & prosperity #HappyGaneshChaturthi #ecofriendly #GanpatiBappaMorya [sic]"

Check out the video Riteish Deshmukh shared on his social media right away!

View this post on Instagram Ganpati Bappa Morya #ecofriendly A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onSep 2, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

The 40-year-old actor shared a video which shows how he made a creative idol using mud clay and wished his fans a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. However, this is not the first time that the 'Ek Villain' actor has promoted the 'Go Green' and 'eco-friendly' concept. Last year too the star made an eco-friendly Ganpati idol at home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

The 10-day annual festival, which marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with much fervour across western and southern India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began on September 2. Visarjan will take place on September 12.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish has a number of films in the pipeline including Housefull 4, Marjaavaan, Welcome to the Jungle and Chhatrapati Shivaji. Not only this, Riteish Deshmukh has joined the Baaghi 3 cast. The high-octane action film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 is the third instalment under the Baaghi franchise, and the first two instalments proved to be blockbuster hits at the box office.

Speaking of Housefull 4, Riteish Deshmukh has been an integral part of their comedy franchise, Housefull. The actor will also be a part of Farhad Samji's Houseful 4, along with an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Duggubati, Chunky Pandey, Boman Irani and others.

In an interview with IANS: Riteish said: "It is not easy to make a multi-starrer film. The more the actors, more the responsibilities on the director. Proper coordination is needed between the actors while shooting. Films like 'Housefull' and 'Dhamaal' can't be made alone (with a single actor). Such films need multiple actors. Such scripts require multiple talents. And honestly speaking, a multi-starrer film reflects the real abilities of an actor. Among several other talented actors, if you are able to impress the audience then that shows your real powers."

