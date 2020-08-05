Happy Birthday Genelia Deshmukh! Riteish Deshmukh pens a heartfelt note for his 'baiko'

Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her birthday today on August 5 and on this special occasion, hubby Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt note for his wife that is too cute to be missed.

Sharing a picture with her, Deshmukh wrote- "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing." (sic)

You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia pic.twitter.com/nb2C71LBI7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2020

And equally adorable was Genelia's wish for her hubby when the Masti and Dhamaal actor turned a year younger last year in December. This is what she had to write on his birthday. Have a look:

Both the husband and wife made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and also did films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Genelia is also known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Life Partner, and Force.

Deshmukh, on the other hand, is known for being a part of the Masti and Dhamaal Franchise, the Housefull series, Lai Bhaari, Ek Villain, and Marjaavaan.

