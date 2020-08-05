Happy Birthday Genelia Deshmukh! Riteish Deshmukh pens a heartfelt note for his 'baiko'
Taking to his Twitter account, Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt and adorable note for Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday by sharing a picture with her!
Genelia Deshmukh celebrates her birthday today on August 5 and on this special occasion, hubby Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt note for his wife that is too cute to be missed.
Sharing a picture with her, Deshmukh wrote- "You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing." (sic)
Have a look right here:
You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia pic.twitter.com/nb2C71LBI7— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 5, 2020
And equally adorable was Genelia's wish for her hubby when the Masti and Dhamaal actor turned a year younger last year in December. This is what she had to write on his birthday. Have a look:
Both the husband and wife made their Bollywood debut together with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003 and also did films like Masti and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Genelia is also known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Life Partner, and Force.
Deshmukh, on the other hand, is known for being a part of the Masti and Dhamaal Franchise, the Housefull series, Lai Bhaari, Ek Villain, and Marjaavaan.
*Keep scrolling to read more news*
Also Read: Watch Video: Riteish Desmukh Washes Dishes As Genelia D'Souza Keeps An Eye With A Belan In Her Hand
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Born on August 5, 1987, Genelia D'Souza (now Deshmukh), is a complete 'Mumbai chi porgi' (a Mumbaikar), a Marathi-speaking Christian from North Konkan. (All photos/mid-day archives and Genelia D'Souza's official Instagram account)
-
Raised in Bandra, Genelia studied at the Apostolic Carmel High School in Bandra and later joined St. Andrew's College in Bandra to pursue her Bachelor's degree in Management Studies.
-
Genelia D'Souza completed her graduation while shooting for her first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. She shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh, whom she married in 2012.
-
Well, career-wise, Genelia initially thought that an MNC job would suit her, however, destiny had its own plans.
-
Genelia D'Souza liked sports and studies in college. In fact, you would be surprised to know that she was a state-level athlete, sprinter, and a national level football player.
-
Genelia did her first modelling assignment at the age of 15 and it wouldn't be wrong to say that films were a by-product of modelling that happened when she was spotted as a bridesmaid at a wedding.
-
Genelia D'Souza had gained wide attention in a Parker Pen commercial with Amitabh Bachchan before she stepped into the world of Bollywood.
-
Genelia D'Souza married Riteish Deshmukh in 2012. Riteish, who too made his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam, had shared a story from the film's set, a while ago. He said, "Genelia didn't speak to me for the first two days during the shoot of the film because my father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra then. The first thing Genelia asked me was 'Where is your security?'. I replied 'I don't have any'."
-
Those close to Riteish Deshmukh always knew that he would eventually get married to her. Genelia D'Souza was the first girl he invited home to meet his parents.
-
At the time, Riteish Deshmukh's family had reservations about him bringing in a non-Maratha bahu but they saw that their son was serious. Riteish had made it clear that his choice was Genelia, who he calls Genes lovingly.
-
Both families met and after a nine-year-long relationship, Riteish-Genelia finally tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They have two sons. The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born in 2014, while their second son, Rahyl, was born in 2016.
-
Talking about Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh's fitness secret, if you think the mantra to getting a sexy figure is to slog it out in a gym and follow a strict diet, think again. Genelia's fitness formula is super impressive.
-
In an interview with mid-day, Genelia had revealed, "The idea of exercising in a close and limited area irritates me. I can't exercise in such a condition for a long time. In my house I have only a treadmill and a yoga mat, that's it."
-
"I have been an out-and-out sports person during my school and college days. I was an athlete, a state level basketball and hockey player. I was also a part of the national football team. And so my idea of burning calories is on the playground and not inside a gym." And Genie doesn't even have to watch what she eats. "But I love home-cooked food and so I eat everything that is made in my house. There is no special fruit or soup diet prepared for me in the kitchen," quipped Genelia.
-
Well, Genelia Deshmukh even established herself in Telugu cinema by acting in several Telugu films during 2003–2012. In fact, she even received her first Filmfare Award in 2006 for her performance in the Telugu romantic film, Bommarillu, which earned her critical acclaim.
-
Genelia Deshmukh's performance in 2008's Santosh Subramaniam, a Tamil remake of Bommarillu, was lauded by critics. In the same year, her Bollywood movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na had become one of the super-hit films of the year. She is still being remembered as the 'Jaane Tu' girl!
-
"Every girl has a certain perception of how she would want her life partner to be... I honestly didn't. I had this most amazing partner who was my bestest friend, who was the shoulder I always found when I needed to cry and who made me believe that no matter how tough life is, with us being partners we would take it on, in any form, in any way. That's the man I eventually married and he never ever stopped being the reason for my smile," wrote Genelia Deshmukh, through one her social media posts.
-
Hey Genelia, here's wishing you a very happy birthday! Stay the way you are - just full of life!
As Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh turns a year older, we take a look at the spunky actress's life and career through a collection of images and present some trivia about the Bandra girl!
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe