Riteish Deshmukh replies to Piyush Goyal's comment on Twitter

The then chief minister (Vilasrao Deshmukh) had brought a film producer outside Oberoi Hotel while shooting and bombing were going on inside." "The CM was concerned about getting his child a film role," it read

Responding to Union Minister Piyush Goyal’s suggestions that late politico Vilasrao Deshmukh had used the 26/ 11 terror attacks in Mumbai as fodder for a film that could feature son Riteish, the actor took to Twitter to state, "Honourable Minister, It is true that I had visited the Taj/Oberoi but untrue that I was there while the 'Shooting and Bombing' was happening as you claimed. It is true that I had accompanied my father but untrue that he was trying to get me a role in a film."

The actor 'Housefull' famed actor also wrote, "He never ever spoke to a director or a producer to cast me in film & I take pride in that. You have every right to question a CM but it is wrong to accuse someone who is not here to defend himself. A bit late, 7 years ago - He would have replied to you. My best wishes with your campaign Sir. Love & regards, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh".

On the professional front, Retiesh Deshmukh will be next seen in Housefull 4, along with Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, among others.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull franchise shares a unique connection with the much loved Hollywood series of James Bond as both the movie series are shot in London. Like every James Bond film terminates in an entertaining action sequence in the capital of UK, Housefull has also showcased fondness for the metropolitan city of London.

The most famous secret agent has London as an exquisite location even after the decades of the story surrounding the city. Even Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull franchise which stars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh have a strong London connection. Not only this, right from Housefull to its second and third instalment and now Housefull 4 has a London setting.

In addition, Sajid Nadiadwala said "Housefull means a house full of masti, mazaa, vibrancy and energy, something that London stands for as well. Audiences have traditionally loved what the city and its people have to offer on screen in the film and we are taking that forward with Housefull 4 too".

