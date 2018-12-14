Riteish Deshmukh reworks six scenes for Mauli, thanks to Censor Board

regional-cinema

Unhappy with CBFC's A certificate, Riteish Deshmukh reworks six scenes of Mauli to procure UA rating

Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh's home production Mauli hasn't had a smooth journey from the Censor Board office to the big screen. We hear the Aditya Sarpotdar-directed actioner was initially granted an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

However, Deshmukh and the director apparently edited the scenes in contention and knocked on the doors of the Revising Committee to ensure that the film is granted a UA certification.

A source reveals, "After the viewing on Monday, the CBFC proposed an A certificate if the movie was to be passed without any cuts. But Riteish, along with the director, went back to the editing table and reworked six scenes - while one sequence included expletives, the others depicted gory and excessive violence. They submitted the reworked version to the Revising Committee on Wednesday, and procured a UA certificate."

Speaking to mid-day, Deshmukh said, "We have made a family film. The Censor Committee loved it, but since Marathi films had never seen such action before, we had to tone it down so that we could get a UA certificate. No scenes were removed fully."

