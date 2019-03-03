Riteish Deshmukh: Thought my first film would be last film of my career

bollywood

After stepping into the acting world in 2003, Riteish Deshmukh later created a niche for himself with comedy films like "Masti", "Kya Kool Hai Hum", "Malamaal Weekly", "Heyy Babyy" and "Housefull"

Riteish Deshmukh

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, who made his Bollywood debut over 16 years ago with the film "Tujhe Meri Kasam", says he never imagined that he would be able to survive in the industry for so long.

"I thought 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' would be my first and last film of my career. I never thought that I would last so long in the industry. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have received in my life.

"It was a roller-coaster ride with lots of ups and downs. Each phase of my life has made me learn something. When I made my debut, I didn't even think of even surviving a decade in the industry but I worked hard... did films and tried to improvise myself with each project," Riteish told IANS here.

After stepping into the acting world in 2003, Riteish later created a niche for himself with comedy films like "Masti", "Kya Kool Hai Hum", "Malamaal Weekly", "Heyy Babyy" and "Housefull".

He recently featured in "Total Dhamaal", the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever