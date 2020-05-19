Riteish Deshmukh turns Khalnayak for germs in new video

Killing germs off his mirror, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday turned 'Khalnayak' for the pathogens. The actor recorded a TikTok video in which he is seen cleaning his mirror with a disinfectant with the 'Khalnayak' song playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram Main Hoon Khalnayak .... #magicmirror designer: @thecrankhead A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) onMay 18, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

"Main Hoon Khalnayak .... #magicmirror," Deshmukh wrote in the caption.

The 'Housefull' actor has been often seen sharing such fun TikTok videos on his social media to keep his fans entertained during the lockdown period.

