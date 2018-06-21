Riteish Deshmukh wants to be a koala

Riteish Deshmukh commented on a report which stated that the furry animals can sleep for 19 years in one stretch

Actor Riteish Deshmukh says he wants to be a koala bear so that he could spend maximum time sleeping. On Wednesday, the actor commented on a report which stated that the furry animals can sleep for 19 years in one stretch.

"I want to be a Koala," he posted. Producer and photographer Atul Kasbekar then tweeted to him: "If you do, you would get a bamboo like a Koala does." To this, Riteish said: "Worth it for a 19 hour sleep (much needed)."

On the work front, Riteish will soon be seen in his wife, actress-producer Genelia Deshmukh's Marathi film "Mauli", which has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Kshitij Patwardhan.

