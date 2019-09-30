Riteish Deshmukh wraps up Marjaavaan

Riteish Deshmukh announced the wrap up of his upcoming film 'Marjaavaan', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria on Sunday. The actor took to Twitter and informed that he has finished dubbing for the flick and it is his "last day at work" alongside a picture of him with the crew.

"Finished Dubbing for #Marjaavaan - last day at work...missed you @zmilap," tweeted Riteish. The trailer of the film dropped on Thursday appears to be a sequel of the crime-thriller film 'Ek Villain'.

Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of a vertically challenged antagonist whose height is just 3-feet while Sidharth will be seen as a rowdy, angry Raghu who walks around with a match-stick in his mouth and spouts some smart one-liners.

Marjaavaan' marks the second collaboration between Sidharth and Riteish after 'Ek Villain'. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Krishan Kumar along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikhil Advani.

The flick is slated to hit the theatres on November 8.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates