Riteish Deshmukh wraps up Total Dhamaal shoot

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has wrapped up the shooting of filmmaker Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal", the third entertainer in the Dhamaal franchise.

"It's a wrap for me. Total Dhamaal got to work with my all-time favourite Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in one film. I love this man Ajay Devgn and happy to be back with my partners in crime Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. My sixth film with Indra Kumar, the best actor on the set," Riteish tweeted of his experience of shooting the movie.

It’s a wrap for me. #TotalDhamaal Got to work with my All time favourite @MadhuriDixit & @AnilKapoor in one film. I love this man @ajaydevgn & happy to be back with my partners in crime @ArshadWarsi & @jaavedjaaferi - My 6th film with @Indra_kumar_9 -the best actor on the set. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 1, 2018

In response to Riteish's tweet, Arshad wrote: "Will miss your warmth, crazy humour and contagious laugh. Waiting to work with you again. Love you bro."

