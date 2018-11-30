Ritesh Batra's next Photograph to premiere at Sundance Film Festival!

bollywood

After the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, director Ritesh Batra is now helming his third directorial Photograph which will mark its first screening at the Sundance Film Festival in Goa

Ritesh Batra

Award-winning director Ritesh Batra's upcoming next titled 'Photograph' is all set to premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Based in the city of Mumbai, Photograph stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles.

After the critically acclaimed The Lunchbox, director Ritesh Batra is now helming his third directorial Photograph which will mark its first screening at the Sundance Film Festival in Goa. Talking about the same, Ritesh Batra shares, "I am thrilled to present Photograph along with Nawaz and Sanya at Sundance this year. It’s a great platform for the movie and tells stories from India to the World! I am looking forward to our release in India next year and working with our partners at Amazon. Most importantly, congrats to the whole cast and crew!"

The filmmaker is known to deliver content-driven films that stay with the audience long after the film. After The Lunchbox, there is immense anticipation around the upcoming project of Ritesh Batra.

Photograph will mark Ritesh Batra's second collaboration with the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sanya Malhotra who is currently riding high on the success of her latest outing 'Badhaai Ho' will mark her first association with the director.

