Ritesh Sidhwani celebrates nine years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara; shares throwback picture

Ritesh Sidhwani has brought to the audience numerous amazing films and shows, but there will always be one that holds a special place in the audience's hearts and has some of the most memorable captivating scenes. Yes, that film is none other than 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' which has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a hit overall as it won various accolades and at the same time gave the audience some important life lessons in some touching moments as Ritesh's films and shows usually do. 9 victorious years have passed by since the release of the film and the film still has an impact on the audience. Celebrating 9 years since the release, Ritesh Sidhwani posted:

"#9YearsOfZNMD ! Can't wait anymore for our next road trip! Kya bolte my bouy and gals @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @faroutakhtar??? Will always cherish the moments of this incredible journey with @hrithikroshan @katrinakaif @abhaydeol @kalkikanmani @carloscatalan_ @arjunbhasin @suzcapmer @luiscasacubertaabril @avancontractor @nandinishrikent @shankarehsaanloy @boscomartis @caesar2373 @vaibhavi.merchant (sic)".

