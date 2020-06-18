Ritesh Sidhwani shares a special message for the soldiers marking 16 years of Lakshya

Taking in account the current situation that happened at the border, ace producer Ritesh Sidhwani dedicates the film Lakshya to the soldiers and shares a special message as the film marks 16 glorious years. Lakshaya, a War/Drama film is a must watch for everyone who wants an inside look at how the army is protecting us at the borders. The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Taking to his social media Ritesh shared, "As we celebrate #16YearsOfLakshya today, I want to salute the soldiers who sacrifice everything to protect us and our borders. This movie is for all you brave hearts who are selfless for our nation’s well-being."

