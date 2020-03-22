Ritesh Sidhwani upset by false claims that his niece has tested positive for Covid-19

Ritesh Sidhwani is one of the most celebrated producers of the Bollywood industry, who has produced exemplary films like Gully Boy, Raees, Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, to name a few. Amid coronavirus outbreak, the producer expressed his displeasure over a WhatsApp forward that claimed his London-return niece has tested positive for coronavirus, when in fact she has not.

He shared how a Whatsapp message is the easiest source of spreading fake news and how his niece's safe from the coronavirus scare. The producer took to his Instagram and shared, "Have been absolutely disgusted with forwards about my niece back from London, having tested positive in #CoronaVirus test! Bad news for #WhatsappMedicalCentre but a very good news for our family indeed that her reports are negative & I trust @mybmc reports a lot more! @adityathackeray @uddhavthackeray and #AshutoshSalil"

Truly, technology has made our lives the easiest when it comes to connecting our loved ones, overseas but on the other side, it can also be used as a way of spreading fake news, particularly at a time when information is the most sensitive and important to not create panic.

This is also proof of how we shouldn't believe everything that comes our way. The pandemic has already bought the World to almost a standstill.

