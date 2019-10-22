Rithvik Dhanjani and Nakuul Mehta finalised for Satte Pe Satta remake with Hrithik Roshan?

Even before an official announcement has been made by the makers, Farah Khan's remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Satte Pe Satta (1982) continues to be the talk of the town. It has been reported multiple times that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma have been roped in to essay the central characters, and the casting of the six brothers is yet to be done.

However, a report by Pinkvilla now states Khan has signed three actors for the role of Roshan's brothers. The names are in order- Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta, and Rithvik Dhanjani. A source stated, "Rithvik Dhanjani has bagged the role of one of the brothers in the remake. Not just him, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta have respectively got themselves a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will on floors in December this year."

Farah Khan has often spoken how Satte Pe Satta continues to be her favourite Amitabh Bachchan film. Roshan has already acted in one of his remakes, Agneepath, and Sharma returns to the celluloid after Zero that came out in 2018. Both Roshan and Sharma are versatile actors and proved the same in 2019 and 2018 respectively. If the handsome hunk gave two diametrically different characters to his fans and critics with Super 30 and War, Sharma wasn't far behind.

In 2018, she gave Pari, Sanju, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, four characters divided by their milieu but united by her fearlessness as an artist. She took a break from films to spend some more time with her family and herself. After a year, she's all set to be back in front of the camera and give the audience some fine performances. The remake is expected to hit the screens by the first half of 2021.

