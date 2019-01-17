Rithvik Dhanjani goes old school sans his phone on his Roman getaway!

bollywood

After an eventful year, Rithvik Dhanjani recently concluded hosting the reality show India's Got Talent and soon after began shooting for kids dance reality show Super Dancer

Actor and anchor Rithvik Dhanjani brought in the new year with his boys this time in the capital city of Italy. After an eventful year, Rithvik recently concluded hosting the reality show India's Got Talent and soon after began shooting for kids dance reality show Super Dancer.

The actor managed a quick getaway with his actor friend Karan Wahi accompanied by Rajat Barmecha and explored the Roman city. The two actors apparently get along like a house on fire and have been on trips on previous occasions and share a envious camaraderie if their pictures on their social networking site are anything to go by. This time the actors gave a certain twist to their New Year's getaway and in times when the millennial generation is glued to their phone even during their travels and taking about 100 selfies to get a perfect one, the actors kept their phones away and looked forward to spending some real travel time.

Rithvik shares, 'It was one mad trip. The 3 of us have come back with some amazing memories. Meiyang Chang was supposed to join us but he couldn't make it. Both Wahi and I thought that we usually get caught in the rut of clicking perfect pictures with perfect frames and click as many as you like till you get the right one. We precisely carried a Polaroid camera and using it just made it more real in terms of capturing a moment and also we weren't stuck without phones always.'

Going old school never hurts no one!

