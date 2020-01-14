Ritu Nanda funeral: Nanda family, Abhishek Bachchan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni bid final goodbye

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law passed away in the wee hours of January 14 in New Delhi at the age of 71 after a seven-year-long battle with cancer. Ritu Nanda was the daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and sister to Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. She was married to businessman Rajan Nanda who passed away two years ago.

The Nanda-Bachchan-Kapoor family at Ritu Nanda's funeral

The Nanda family, including Nikhil, Navya Naveli, Agastya, and Abhishek Bachchan, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others were spotted at Ritu Nanda's funeral in New Delhi. See photos below:

Randhir Kapoor

Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was inconsolable at her grandmother's last rites held in Delhi. She was comforted by mamu Abhishek Bachchan, who she is extremely close to.

The family pays their last respects

Ritu Nanda's sister-in-law, Neetu Singh Kapoor, shared a photo of herself with the former on Instagram with the caption, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace [sic]." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a post on social media and captioned it, "To the kindest most gentle person I've ever met - They don't make them like you anymore - RIP bua #missyoualways [sic]."

Rishi Kapoor

Ritu Nanda is survived by her son Nikhil Nanda, daughter Natasha and her grandchildren including Navya Naveli and Agastya, besides members of the Kapoor and Nanda families. Having kept away from the glamour of Bollywood, she became an entrepreneur, initially in the household appliances business, and later in the insurance sector, which turned out to be a success.

