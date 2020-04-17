Rituparna Sengupta helping people in India from Singapore in this lockdown

National Award-winning actress Rituparna Sengupta is presently in Singapore with her family when the entire world is fighting with the COVID-19 pandemic. When the lockdown was announced, she decided to stay back in Singapore and helping people in her capabilities.

In this time of crisis, she was missing her state Kolkata which leads to the idea of helping people in India in her capacity through whichever medium possible. Through her social media, she is constantly raising awareness about the deadly disease, urging them to listen to the directives laid out by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, she had donated to PM-CARES and West Bengal CM relief funds.

She is in Singapore but her heart lies in India. So when all these wasn’t enough for her, she decided to help the NGO called ‘Kolkata Endeavour Society’ in Kolkata and is also reaching out to the underprivileged section of the society and helping them with the essentials including groceries, hygiene kits, etc.

While talking about the same, She says, "I am overwhelmed to be a mentor of Kolkata Endeavour Society to encourage and support the initiatives towards helping the people who are in need and thus, do our utmost bit to save humanity. I am here far from my city, but Sharmishta, my manager & team did the whole campaign with lots of care! Once again, thank you for all the support and love."

While the countries are in lockdown and understanding the nature of mental health in this period, she also announced to launch her new YouTube channel, especially to engage her fans with beautiful poetry, singing, discussions, dance sessions and many more. She urged the fans to make their kids engage in playful activities during this time of crisis. The Parcel actress said that nature was sending us a message with coronavirus pandemic and that we should take care of nature.

