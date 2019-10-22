Ritvik Sahore: Used to allot same dates to two shows

Ritvik Sahore acknowledges that his life has witnessed a turnaround after his Dangal act. The youngster, who has since enjoyed a successful run with projects like Super 30 and Laakhon Mein Ek, is gearing up for the release of the second season of Flames. In a chat with mid-day, the young actor — who is juggling college with a career in showbiz — talks about the new season, his learning curve, and finding his feet in the industry.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

After starting your Bollywood journey with Ferrari Ki Sawaari, why did you take a break?

It was a conscious decision. After Ferrari…, my aim was to focus on studies and enjoy the adolescent years. I did some ads, and then Dangal [2016] came my way when I was in the 11th grade.

What does your latest offering, Flames 2, focus on?

Most films and series explore the idea of two people falling in love. The second season of Flames delves into what happens after you get into a relationship — the problems you face, the jealousy and insecurities that crop up, and everything that comes with it. We are also introducing new characters and exploring them in depth.

After the success of season one, the second edition comes amid high expectations.

Season one remains our benchmark, but I am okay if the new season doesn't do as well. What matters is whether people like the content; numbers don't matter. Initially, I was nervous [about the latest instalment] as it is nothing like season one. Introducing a new edition with a dark

[concept] can be scary, but people loved the trailer.

Actors who kick off their career with films rarely explore other mediums. What made you foray into web entertainment?

Honestly, I am not being offered that many film roles. Web shows, on the other hand, have good content with interesting characters.

Have you learned the ways of the industry in terms of dealing with casting directors and handling finances?

I am still learning. My father takes care of my finances and I take the creative calls. I have made a lot of mistakes and have got an earful from dad for them. I would often get confused about dates and allot the same dates to two projects, but my dad is better-equipped at handling such matters. Earlier, I would have a problem saying no to people, but now I am politically correct.

