Rivals Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi unite with special messages of strength

Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have sent out messages of strength amidst the trying times caused by the global Coronavirus epidemic. As the global death toll from the outbreak surpassed 5,000 on Saturday, both Ronaldo and Messi, who have self quarantined themselves at their homes in Madeira (Portugal) and Barcelona respectively, requested everyone else too to stay at home and heed the advice of the authorities.

"Health must always come first. It is an exceptional time and we must follow the instructions of health organisations and public authorities. Only by doing this can we effectively combat it. It is the time to be responsible and stay at home. It is also a perfect opportunity to enjoy family time, something that's not always possible," six time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to his 145 million Instagram followers.Ronaldo meanwhile, also sent a heatfelt message to his 207 million-strong Instagram following.

"I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments affecting the world. It is important we all follow the advice of the World Health Organization on how to handle this situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests," wrote the super star footballer , who has reportedly even opened the doors of his hotel chain, CR7 to serve as a medical facility in Portugal. "I send my thoughts to all who have lost someone close and solidarity to those who fighting the virus, like my [Juventus] teammate Daniele Rugani," added Ronaldo.

