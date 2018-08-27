Rivals wary of rejuvenated Novak Djokovic ahead of US Open

tennis

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, back from the wilderness with an unlikely Wimbledon triumph, has even better tennis in him, Swiss great Roger Federer says. "I think he probably still has more left in him. I think he's playing well, but I think he can even play better," Federer said in Flushing Meadows ahead of the US Open.

Third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro also backed Djokovic to continue his rise back from a right elbow injury — all the way back to number one in the world. "I believe in him," del Potro said. "I know he has everything to win the first position in the world again.

"But I also know what he has been through to get into this position again. He had frustration with the injury. He leaves early in every tournament. It's not normal for a player like him."

Federer got an up-close look at a rejuvenated Djokovic when the Serb beat him in the final at Cincinnati last week — a triumph that saw Djokovic complete his collection of all nine prestigious Masters 1000 events. That hardcourt victory stamped Djokovic a US Open favourite.

