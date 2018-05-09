River Plate ties Colon, throws wrench in 2019 Copa Libertadores qualifying

River Plate's 0-0 tie against Colon in the last match of the 26th round of play in the Superliga Argentina has complicated the club's qualifying options for the 2019 Copa Libertadores



Representational picture

River Plate's 0-0 tie against Colon in the last match of the 26th round of play in the Superliga Argentina has complicated the club's qualifying options for the 2019 Copa Libertadores. The club's failure to win on Monday put it in 12th place in the Superliga standings, with 39 points, forcing it to win the current Copa Libertadores or the Copa Argentina to qualify for the 2019 edition of South America's premier club soccer tournament, reported Efe.

Last Thursday, River Plate defeated Colombia's Santa Fe 1-0 in Bogota on a first-half goal by Lucas Pratto to secure a berth in the round of 16 of the 2018 Copa Libertadores.

Boca Juniors, for its part, remains in first place in the Superliga Argentina and is closing in on a second straight title.

The league leader defeated Union de Santa Fe 2-0 on Sunday. Godoy Cruz's 2-1 win over Argentinos Juniors on Saturday, however, prevented Boca from clinching the title. On Wednesday, Boca Juniors and its fans will be able to celebrate another title if the club just manages to tie Gimnasia.

Boca Juniors is in first place, with 56 points, while Godoy Cruz sits in second place, with 53 points. San Lorenzo, with 50 points, is in third place in the Superliga, just ahead of fourth-place Huracan, which has 47 points, and Independiente, which sits in fifth place, with 46 points.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever