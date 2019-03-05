Riverdale actor Luke Perry passes away at 52, tributes pour in

hollywood

Last week, Luke Perry was admitted to a hospital for observation after suffering a massive stroke. He passed away on March 4

Luke Perry (Pic/AFP)

Actor Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, passed away on Monday, March 4, just days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. Perry suffered a stroke on February 27.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson added.

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation". According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 27 morning.

Tributes poured in from Perry's fans and co-actors. Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry's estranged wife Mary Andrews, said that she is going to 'miss Luke so much'. Here's what she tweeted:

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. â¤ï¸ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

The Avengers director Joss Whedon also tweeted a tribute, he wrote:

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Riverdale actor Casey Cott tweeted:

I’m totally heartbroken. Luke took me under his wing the day I was cast and made me feel like I belonged. He was the most generous, wise soul with unmatched kindness. He treated everyone with love and joy. We had so much fun. Praying for his family. — Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) March 5, 2019

Lili Reinhart who plays Betty on Riverdale wrote that she couldn't believe Luke Perry was gone

I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us.



I’m thinking of his family. His children.



I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 4, 2019

Marisol Nichols who plays Veronica Lodge's mother, Hermione, posted this photo on Instagram:

Perry's Beverly Hills 90210 co-actor Ian Ziering tweeted:

Dearest Luke,

I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind. — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) March 4, 2019

