Riverdale actor Luke Perry passes away at 52, tributes pour in

Updated: Mar 05, 2019, 13:11 IST | IANS

Last week, Luke Perry was admitted to a hospital for observation after suffering a massive stroke. He passed away on March 4

Riverdale actor Luke Perry passes away at 52, tributes pour in
Luke Perry (Pic/AFP)

Actor Luke Perry, known for his roles in Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale, passed away on Monday, March 4, just days after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52. Perry suffered a stroke on February 27.

"He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," Perry's publicist Arnold Robinson told Fox News.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," Robinson added.

Last week, Perry was admitted to a hospital for "observation". According to TMZ, paramedics responded to a call at the star's home in Sherman Oaks, California, on February 27 morning.

Tributes poured in from Perry's fans and co-actors. Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald, who plays Perry's estranged wife Mary Andrews, said that she is going to 'miss Luke so much'. Here's what she tweeted:

The Avengers director Joss Whedon also tweeted a tribute, he wrote:  

Riverdale actor Casey Cott tweeted: 

Lili Reinhart who plays Betty on Riverdale wrote that she couldn't believe Luke Perry was gone

Marisol Nichols who plays Veronica Lodge's mother, Hermione, posted this photo on Instagram:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later. ð

A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) onMar 4, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

Perry's Beverly Hills 90210 co-actor Ian Ziering tweeted:  

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

hollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch video: 'Wanted' actor Inder Kumar passes away

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK