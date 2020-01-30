Riya Pawar, Swanandi Narkar shine on Day One

Riya Pawar's 75 and Swanandi Narkar's six-wicket haul which included a hat-trick, helped Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya beat SVDD Secondary School by 150 runs in a first-round match of the Manorama Bai Apte Tournament for U-16 girls at Islam Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Shardashram Vidyamandir English posted 193 for no loss against Jamnabai Narsee School thanks to Jetsun Chew's 78 and Janhavi Nigade's 56. In response, Jamnabai lost six wickets for five runs in 5.1 overs. Jamnabai played with four players short.



St Francis Xavier lost to Swami Vivekanand International, who reached their 90-run target in 10.2 overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates