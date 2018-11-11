Riyad is a really grounded and humble guy, says Rita

football

Riyad is a really grounded and humble guy and I hope it won't change us

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez's wife Rita insisted that her beau is not like a 'typical footballer' as he doesn't drink or cheat and even shops at supermarket Asda despite his £200,000-a-week fee. Man City signed him for £60million.

"Riyad is a really grounded and humble guy and I hope it won't change us. I love Asda as it's so convenient and you can get some nice pyjamas in there. We do our own grocery shopping, but it's starting to become a problem. If Riyad's holding shopping bags, he gets people coming up to him so we might have to start sending someone for us soon," she told The Sun.

Meanwhile, she added that her partner is different from other footballers. "He's never drunk alcohol in his life, as he's Muslim, and he doesn't go clubbing. Not everyone is a cheater and Riyad is different. He keeps to himself and isn't too sociable," said Rita.

