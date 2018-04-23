Rizvi college defend Late Saqib Rizvi title

Rizvi College were dismissed for 138 in the first innings. Later, Rizvi bowled out Thakur college for a paltry 66 runs

Rizvi College defended the 8th Late Saqib Rizvi Memorial inter-collegiate cricket title for the second year in succession after Thakur College conceded the match in their second innings of the two-day final at the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC facility.

Rizvi College were dismissed for 138 in the first innings. Later, Rizvi bowled out Thakur college for a paltry 66 runs. In the second innings, Rizvi's Aryan Bangar scored 116 before they declared at 313-7 to take an overall lead of 385 runs.

