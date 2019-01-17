Rizvi College is back with their annual fest Jash-e-Rizvi

things-to-do

Rizvi College fest will be graced Shashant Shah, Jaswinder Singh, Mustafa Burmawalla, Rehman, Shoaib Ibrahim and Sahil Akhtar

Rizvi Education Society's Rizvi College of Arts, Science, and Commerce is setting the stage to present the 24th edition of its Annual fest 'Jashn-E-Rizvi' with a touch of Sufism 'Colors of India -Sufism in Spirit' after a break of two years. A three-day extravaganza which is scheduled to take place from January 19-21, 2019. The inauguration is scheduled at 10.00 am on January 19, 2019. A colourful display of art acts, contests and a means to fulfill the institute’s social responsibilities.

The fest is organised under the mentorship of Akhtar Hasan Rizvi – President, Rizvi Education Society and Adv. (Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi – Director, Rizvi Education Society, along with a strong and dedicated team of staff and students for the 24th Year. Around 7000+ footfall is expected during the 3 days of the fest.

This year Jashn-E-Rizvi is collaborating with Chishty Foundation of Ajmer Sharif to organise 'The International Sufi Rang Festival' and will have performances by renowned artists (Whirling Dervish and Kaliveh Band from Iran). Jashn-E-Rizvi will also focus on social causes during the fest and will implement several camps, programmes and awareness forums to fulfill its social responsibilities. The event will be graced by many representatives from all walks of life. Department of Law, Mumbai University in collaboration with Department of Lifelong Learning and Extension will organize 'Legal Awareness Camp' on January 19, 2019 at Rizvi Law College. Talk points will include Drink and Drive, Environment Protection, Policies against Sexual Harassment, Anti-Ragging, Cyber Laws and Constitutional Laws. The programme is first of a kind in Mumbai and encouraged by Dr. Rajeshri. Varhadi (HOD, Department. of Law, Mumbai University).

The Director of Rizvi Education Society, Adv. (Mrs.) Rubina Akhtar Hasan Rizvi is extremely happy and proud of the efforts put into the event by the team. She said, "It feels really good to see the teachers and students working so well in a team to reach a common goal. The support that students are getting for the activities conducted for social cause is immense. Many other colleges from Mumbai are also participating and it is an honor to host the festival and give an opportunity to the students to showcase their various skills and talent making them better at their respective art."

Holistic Health management will be encouraged via a camp by Dr. Trupti Barchha and Dr. Hemal Barchha (Medical Practioners and Wellness Experts) on January 19, 2019.

Self-Defense Training by Shivaji Pawar (Self-Defense Instructor), Moh. Yusuf Usman Khan (Black Belt) and Suraj Gupta (Black Belt) will be conducted on January 20,2019.

Performances by illustrious artists like Shahi Qawwal of Dargah Ajmer Sharif & Mohammed Wasim Chishty, Duff Artist –Mahmood Raza Qadri, Marathi Qawwalli by Sangam Kasare, Zikr-E-Ali –Al Haj by Shabbir Barkati Habsi and Al Haj Faruq Barkati Habsi at the "International Sufi Rang Festival" at Jashn-E-Rizvi.

The fest will be graced by very special and talented personalities such as Amit Karkhanis (Director, Dr. Tvacha and skin care expert for Femina Miss India), Shashant Shah ( Director-Chalo Dilli Fame), Jaswinder Singh (Playback Singer), Mustafa Burmawalla (Lead Actor-Machine Fame), Rehman (Artist and Comedian), Shoaib Ibrahim (Actor), and Sahil Akhtar (Model and Actor) to name a few. For more details visit college website www.rizvicollege.edu.in.

