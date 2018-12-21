Rizvi's Abhinav shines with bat

cricket

Abhinav Singh after his 94 yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Rizvi Spingfield (Bandra) captain and opening batsman Abhinav Singh played a responsible innings to put up a decent fight back against defending champions Al-Barkaat English Medium (Kurla) in a semi-final match of the MSSA-organised Harris Shield U-16 inter-school cricket tournament, at Bombay Gymkhana yesterday. Abhinav's knock of 94 runs helped Rizvi, who were initially tottering at 22-3, manage to put up a total of 188-8 in 88 overs in the first innings when stumps were drawn at the end of the first day."

Al-Barkaat electing to field, first saw medium pacer Adil Khan (3-43) fully exploit the morning conditions and rocked the Springfield top-order picking three wickets in his opening spell. But, Abhinav along with Tejas Chalke (36) gave their innings some impetus with an 80-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tejas was bowled by leggie Harshvardhan Panday. Later, left-arm spinner Anurag Singh (3-59) scalped three wickets to create more dents in the Rizvi innings. A tired Abhinav was finally dismissed caught behind off Akram Shetul as Springfield were reduced to 167 for 7.

