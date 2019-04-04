RJ Anmol roped in to host a GEC Show

national

RJ Anmol one of India's most favourite voice and radio has been roped in by a leading GEC to host a show which is the first of its kind. Partnered Content

In the wake of the award season this one's going to be unique show where a discussion will take place on how correct is the nomination list.

In This Filmy Tug of war on one hand will a bunch of hardcore Bollywood fans from different stratum of the society and on the other side such as well filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya and film critic Raja Sen. This will be RJ Anmol's second Association with the channel and he hopes to hike his Wagon to Stars. We wish him Greater Heights.

