RJD, Congress stake claim to form governments in Bihar, Goa

The Congress in Goa and RJD in Bihar said they would ask the governors of their states to give them a chance to form the government the same way that BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa was sworn-in in Karnataka as the leader of the single largest party



JD(S) Supremo H D Deve Gowda, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad, former CM Siddaramaiah, JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy with supporters stage a dharna, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

"If the Karnataka Governor can invite the BJP to form the government, why can't the Goa governor invite the Congress, the single largest party in Goa, to form government? Why double standards? Congress state President Girish Chodankar said.