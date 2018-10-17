RJD depicts Tejashwi Yadav as 'Ram', Nitish Kumar as 'Ravan'

national

Tejashwi Yadav

Amid the ongoing festive season, a poster depicting Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav as "Ram" and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "Ravan" was posted in front of Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) state headquarters here early on Wednesday.

The huge poster surfaced on the busy Birchand Patel Marg, nearly 50 metres from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) state headquarters.

According to RJD leaders, the poster is the brain child of party leader Anand Yadav.

Congress leaders have expressed strong reservation over the poster. "It is not proper to depict Nitish Kumar, who is not only an RJD leader but the Chief Minister, as Ravan," Congress state President Madan Mohan Jha said.

