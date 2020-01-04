Road bridge at Andheri to be shut for 6 hours

Gokhale Bridge will be shut for repairs and for testing of girders

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Gokhale Road Bridge over the tracks at Andheri station will be closed for six hours in the intervening night of January 5-6 for repairing and testing of girders, a Western Railway official said on Friday.

The bridge, which provides east-west connectivity in the busy suburb, will remain shut between 11.30pm and 5.30am, he said. The bridge was audited by an IIT Bombay team after a part of its walkway collapsed on to the tracks below on July 3, 2018, killing two people.

"Road users are requested to use either Jogeshwari ROB or Milan ROB instead of Gokhale Bridge [during the shut down period]," a WR spokesperson said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates