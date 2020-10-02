Dahisar road rage: Woman constable says youth assaulted, molested her

In a road rage incident at the Dahisar checknaka on Wednesday, two men and a woman allegedly abused, assaulted and molested a 37-year-old woman constable. When the cop dragged the main accused to the Dahisar police station, the officers refused to register an FIR and let him go. However, when the matter reached senior cops, a case was registered on Thursday afternoon.



The constable alleged that two youth and the mother of one beat her up, tore her uniform and even pushed her. According to her, though she screamed for help, nobody on the road came forward. The main accused has been identified as Sagar. Both he and his friend are residents of Dahisar.



Main accused Sagar

Speaking to mid-day, the cop said, "After work I picked up my nephew from Kashimira area at Mira Road and was returning home around 8 pm when the incident happened.

Near the checknaka my two-wheeler accidentally grazed the accused's bike and I even apologised for it. He did not listen and called his friend to the spot. Later he started abusing me and even threatened me by saying that he had contacts in the police force and ministry. His mother also reached the spot and started assaulting me.

The mother-son duo abused, assaulted and molested me. I screamed for help but no one came forward. After the traffic on the road was held up because of this, some cops reached the spot after 20 minutes. Then I caught the accused and dragged him to the Dahisar police station, but instead of registering an FIR and arresting the culprits, they released him. When I informed a senior inspector, he supported me."



According to the victim, the accused's mother also abused her

When contacted, the senior cop who helped the woman, said, "The Dahisar cops had initially refused to register the FIR but after she informed me I spoke to my seniors about it. We have got a case registered in the matter. The accused will be in custody soon."

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: BEST employee arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Andheri

Speaking to mid-day senior inspector M M Mujawar of Dahisar police station said, "We have registered an FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC and are investigating matter. We will arrest the accused soon."

Police sources said that they have got the video of the incident, which was recorded by people at the spot and they were looking for the accused with the help of it.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news