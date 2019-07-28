Road, rails affected as heavy rainfall lash Pune city

national

Amidst heavy rainfall, the Pune police have deployed additional personnel around dams

Tracks at Khandala

Rains also battered Pune through Friday and Saturday. It also led to near casualties as weekend revellers who had gone to Bhushi dam to enjoy, nearly drowned in its water, but were saved by local residents. Police have deployed additional personnel around the dams and a Khopoli based citizen group was also involved in rescuing people from nearby catchment areas.

The rains also caused infrastructure hurdles. A few MSRTC buses between Mumbai and Pune were cancelled. Taking advantage of fewer services, private buses increased their fare to almost 40 per cent more. The dams that store water for Pune and surrounding areas—Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varsgaon—also saw an increase in water levels.

Raigad and Konkan

In Raigad district a few villages were reported to have flooded. This has also hamper the traffic on Mumbai-Goa highway. Due to rains, the trains in Konkan area were halted, with the first service resuming on Saturday at 2 pm.

Landslide and boulders

A landslide at Khandala Ghat on near the train tracks means that the Deccan Queen service will be shut for two days. Rains also affected the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which due to train cancellations, saw more traffic. For three kilometers at the Shedung village the vehicles were jammed. While the commuters heading to Mumbai from Pune had no issues.

72mm

Amount of rain Pune received between Friday and Saturday morning

