Road Safety World Series: Jonty Rhodes helps Proteas beat WI by six wickets

Blame it on Coronavirus fears or the fact that the Indian stars were not in action, but the likes of the legendary Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jonty Rhodes and Herschelle Gibbs played in front of empty stands in the Road Safety World Series encounter between West Indies Legends and South Africa Legends at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

SA captain Rhodes led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 53 off 40 balls (6x4, 1x6) to hand his team a six-wicket win.

All-rounder Albie Morkel, who joined his skipper at No. 6 provided the much-needed support, scoring 54 not out in 30 balls (6x4, 2x6).

Earlier, after being put in to bat, WI opener Darren Ganga and No. 4 Ricardo Powell were the chief contributors with 31 and 30 runs respectively while skipper Lara was out cheaply, for 4. He was bowled by SA's left-arm spinner Paul Harris, who took 3-21.

