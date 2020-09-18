Roadies Revolution takes you to Rupnagar - the first excavation site of Harappan civilization in India

Synonymous to strength and action, Roadies Revolution has left no stone unturned to up the ante and entertain the audience, and with the seventeenth season rolling, the show is garnering all the love for its zest to a revolution. Moving further in the Roadies Revolution journey, the gang has now reached Rupnagar - the first excavation site of Harappan civilization in India and as we see in the last episode, the contestants have got themselves ready – the Harrapan way!

With each passing day, the fight is getting tough, expectations are getting high, bonds are getting stronger and tiffs are intensifying. This season, the contestants are making every possible attempt to make their journey count and are fighting back with their best calibre.

This week, the money won from the task will go to Government Primary & Middle School of Barari Village – a government school which has a sports room but the roof of which is demolished. The money will help them fix the same so the sports room becomes functional again. The sixth task for the season was announced last week – Hadippa Games which comprises of four stages and one advantage in every stage.

While the last episode saw Nikhil's team getting an advantage for Javelin Throw and Neha and Varun's team getting the advantage for Disc Throw, will these prove beneficial or hold no grounds in the competition? The game will get intense with the upcoming tasks like Disc Throw, Bow and arrow hitting, and the Hadippa Games finale task – Choti Fight. Who will reach the final stage, which team will take the rest of the advantages and who will finally get immune to the nest vote outs? Only time will tell.

There's more to this ride! While the contestants will be seen enjoying themselves, the drama and tiffs amongst them and with the celebrity leaders is surely not to be missed. Additionally, the episode will eventually become dramatic when team leaders Prince Narula and Varun Sood's teams will be competing against each other when they both were competing on Roadies season 12. Let's place our bids already!

And just when you think it all ends, the Roadies Revolution comes with a surprise! Four people have reached the campsite, who are they, what will be their role and what is coming up on the contestants' way! Tune in to this week's episode to know more.

Prince, Nikhil and Varun have gained 2 stars in the journey as of now. Will this task break a lead amongst the three or Neha will reach the same level? Tune into MTV this Saturday at 7:00 PM to know it all.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news