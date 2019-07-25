Roads blocked due to heavy rainfall in Chenab valley

national

Several roads were blocked after flash floods and landslides hit National Highway Doda-Kishtwar road

Representational Image

Jammu: Due to heavy rainfall in Chenab valley since Wednesday night, road traffic came to a standstill in Jammu. Several roads were blocked after flash floods and landslides hit National Highway Doda-Kishtwar road.

Links roads of Doda and Kishtwar district and the famous Mughal road was also blocked since Thursday morning. The rainfall has also resulted in partial damage to many buildings in the hilly areas.

The situation may be further exacerbated after the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places across the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With inputs from ANI

