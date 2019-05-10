Rob Gronkowski congratulates cheerleader girlfriend Camille for landing SI Swimsuit cover

other-sports

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski took to social media to congratulate ex-Patriots cheerleader girlfriend Camille Kostek after she was pictured on one of the three covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

In addition to Camille, 27, American TV personality Tyra Banks, 45 and US football star Alex Morgan, 29, appeared on the other two covers. "Congrats baby on the cover!! @camillekostek @sportsillustrated," the former New England Patriots player, 29, wrote on his Instagram.

Earlier, Camille said she was speechless when she found out that she was going to be on one of the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "This is something that has left me shaking in my shoes," Camille said on American TV show Good Morning America. Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day too praised Camille for her achievement.

"A short year ago, Camille Kostek was a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search hopeful, vying for a coveted rookie spot in the 2019 issue," Day was quoted as saying by New York Post. "In a short amount of time, she has leveraged the power of her brand to inspire and educate others while at the same time pursuing her own dreams. She is a star on the rise."

