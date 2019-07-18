Robber accidentally drops bag with ID proof at crime scene in Vasai, helps cops solve case

crime

The accused who was the victim's neighbour left his bag behind at the crime spot which had his ID and address proof, wallet and a bunch of keys

In a bizarre incident, a clumsy thief left his address proof behind at the crime spot after committing a robbery in Vasai. The victim, Kashabh Goyel (25), a resident of Agarwal Doshi Complex, Jasmin building in Vasai East rushed home after he received a call from his elder brother who was unable to open the house door. Later, with the help of a security guard, they managed to open the door and were shocked to see the house in a mess with things thrown on the floor and the cupboard was left open with the ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh and cash around Rs 1.5 lakh missing.

"We found a suspicious bag while going through our things which had an ID proof, a male wallet and a lady purse with a bunch of keys in it," stated Kashabh Goyel. The ID proof recovered from the crime scene belonged to a man named Rylen Rodrigues (33) and the address belonged to the same building that of the victim. According to the address, the accused was residing in the neighbouring flat but had left the complex and was now living elsewhere in Vasai.

Two women claiming to be the accused's sisters arrived at the victim's residence asking for their bag which was left behind. According to the victim, Kashabh Goyel they wanted to settle the case without informing the cops but Goyel asked them to surrender the accused who broke into his house and to return his ornaments and cash. Since the accused did not turn up with the money and the ornaments, Goyel informed the police about the incident.

According to Kashabh Goyel, there was another robbery committed at his house a month prior to this one, where the accused used the same modus operandi of breaking into the flat using a master key. The accused robbed jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh and fled the scene. When Goyel informed the police about the theft, they suspected one of the family members to be involved in the crime and did not register a case. Senior inspector Rajendra Kamble from Manikpur police station said, "We have registered the case against the accused and started the investigation. The alleged accused is absconding and we are on a lookout for him."

