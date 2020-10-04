Robber applies 'faeces' on cops to flee, nabbed

In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, a criminal applied faeces on the policemen and all over his face to scare them of Covid virus in order to flee. However, he was nabbed by the Delhi Police team from near Kashmiri Gate. A Delhi Police team was patrolling near Nitya Nand Marg, Metro Gate No-3, Kashmere Gate, when it spotted two young men in suspicious condition roaming on a bike with a tilted number plate. They were signalled to stop, but instead of stopping, they sped towards the policemen in order to intimidate them. But the police blocked their way, due to which the rider was forced to stop the bike, after which both tried to abscond from the spot.

One man succeeded in absconding by running in the opposite direction of traffic, while the other man aged 23 years was successfully apprehended after hot pursuit for around 1 km.

"The apprehended boy even tried to use pepper spray on the police staff but couldn't succeed. In order to free himself from the clutches of the police, he took out poop from his pants and applied it all over his face and even on the clothes of the police officer. But the police managed to get hold of him," said Anto Alphonse, DCP North.

The arrested person has been identified as Arjun from Madangiri, who has been involved in several cases of armed robbery, theft etc. A knife was recovered from his possession.

