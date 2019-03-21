Robbers kill elderly woman in Matunga

crime

Representational Image

A 79-year-old woman was allegedly killed by robbers at her residence at Matunga in Central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The incident came to light on Tuesday night when somebody spotted Vasanta Lakshminarayan lying motionless in her ground floor residence in the BMC building, a police official said.

It seems Lakshminarayan tried to fend off robbers, who strangulated the woman using her stole, he added. The robbers decamped with gold ornaments of Lakshminarayan, the official said.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered at Shahu Nagar police station and further investigation is underway. The official said police are analysing CCTV footages of the area, and also making inquiries with the family members of the deceased, he added.

