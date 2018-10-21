Robbers loot Rs 1.3 lakh from Bandhan Bank staffers in MP

national

Representational picture

Unidentified persons Saturday attacked two Bandhan Bank staffers and robbed Rs 1,30,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said.

Four unidentified robbers, on two motorbikes, stopped Mahesh Rathore (24) and Ankit Satyanarayan (22) near Khawasa village here when the duo were returning after collecting money from bank customers, Thandla police station inspector ML Meena said.

The robbers attacked them with sticks and fled after looting Rs 90,000 and Rs 40,000 from Satyanarayan and Rathore respectively, Meena said. Both received injuries and were discharged after being treated at a local hospital, he added. A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, Meena informed.

