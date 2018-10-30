Robbers open fire, injure 3, loot Rs 32 lakh from ATM cash van in Bhuj

crime

The incident took place late when cash was being transferred from a van to an Axis Bank ATM near Vinay Talkies in Bhuj

Three unidentified persons on Monday looted Rs 32 lakh from a cash van in Adipur in Kutch district after opening fire and injuring three persons, police said. The incident took place late on Monday afternoon when cash was being transferred from a van to an Axis Bank ATM near Vinay Talkies, an official said.

"When three persons were carrying a bag and a box with cash from the van towards the ATM, they were attacked by three unidentified persons who had come in a car. The robbers opened fire and looted Rs 32 lakh," said Kutch (East) Superintendent of Police Parikshita Rathod.

Two of the persons were shot on the legs while one man suffered a bullet wound on the waist, police said, adding that the condition of all three was stable. Local Crime Branch Inspector J P Jadeja said that the incident had been captured by CCTV cameras installed in the area.

He said that the robbers had covered their face and had also likely fired six rounds in the air. An official said that major roads in the area had been blocked and extensive search operations were on to nab the robbers.

