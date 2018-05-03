Robbery bid in jewellery shop foiled in Delhi

The incident, that happened on April 30, was captured on a CCTV installed in the shop

Representational Image

Two employees of a jewellery shop in southeast Delhi's Tigri foiled a robbery bid, police said on Wednesday. The incident, that happened on April 30, was captured on a CCTV installed in the shop.

In the footage, it was seen that the accused sprayed something on the employees in an attempt to loot jewellery from the shop, but they fight him back, the police said. The accused is yet to be arrested, they said.

