Search

Robbery bid in jewellery shop foiled in Delhi

May 03, 2018, 05:21 IST | PTI

The incident, that happened on April 30, was captured on a CCTV installed in the shop

TheftRepresentational Image

Two employees of a jewellery shop in southeast Delhi's Tigri foiled a robbery bid, police said on Wednesday. The incident, that happened on April 30, was captured on a CCTV installed in the shop.

In the footage, it was seen that the accused sprayed something on the employees in an attempt to loot jewellery from the shop, but they fight him back, the police said. The accused is yet to be arrested, they said.

Also Read: Dombivli Manpada Police Register Theft Case Against ATS Officers

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Watch video: Braveheart girl foils abduction bid in South Delhi

Tags

delhinational news