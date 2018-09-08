Robbie Williams welcomes third child via surrogate

hollywood

Singer Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have become parents for the third time. This time through surrogacy

Singer Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have become parents for the third time. This time through surrogacy. The couple, who appeared as judges on the show "The X Factor" for the first time last week, made the shocking announcement on Instagram on Friday morning, reports mirror.co.uk.

Field posted a message on Instagram saying: "So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl…. Welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!

"It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.

"We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.

"As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco's privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5!"

The couple, who married in 2010, welcomed their first daughter, Theodora "Teddy" Rose, in September 2012.

In October 2014, their second child Charlton "Charlie" Valentine was born.

