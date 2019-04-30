Robert De Niro introduced me to Leonardo DiCaprio, says Martin Scorsese

hollywood

Martin Scorsese reveals how he met Leonardo DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese. Pic/AFP

New York: Acclaimed filmmaker Martin Scorsese revealed that he was introduced to Leonardo DiCaprio by Robert De Niro after the actors worked together on The Boy's Life in 1993. At the Tribeca Film Festival, Scorsese said: "(He told me) 'There's this kid, Leo DiCaprio. He's really good. You've gotta work with him sometime'."

The filmmaker first acted on the advice with 2002's Gangs of New York, and then worked with Leonardo DiCaprio on The Aviator (2004), The Departed (2006), Shutter Island (2010) and 2015 short film The Audition, which also featured De Niro, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

Martin Scorsese added: "It was extraordinary fortune, because he liked the kind of images we made. And he wanted to make movies like that, in a way. In other words, not being afraid of certain topics."

"And he was more concerned with the truth of a character, and of a situation. And he wasn't afraid to go anywhere with this stuff."

