Robert De Niro to be honoured at Marrakech Film Festival

American actor Robert De Niro will be paid a special tribute at the 17th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival. The Oscar winner is the first honouree for the festival, which is set to be held in November, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"Although I have been to Marrakech on several occasions, I feel I am now seeing a side of Marrakech I have always wanted to see. I am most grateful for this invitation, and am looking forward to being a part of a great festival," De Niro said.

De Niro's next project titled 'The Irishman' is his ninth collaboration with director Martin Scorsese and is all set to release next year. The pair is producing the film together and the flick will also star Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons. The 75-year-old actor is currently shooting for 'The Joker' with Joaquin Phoenix.

The 'Intern' actor won an Oscar for best supporting actor for Francis Ford Coppola's 'The Godfather: Part II' besides also winning the Academy Award for best actor for Scorsese's 'Raging Bull'. De Niro also runs his production company, Tribeca Productions, as well as the Tribeca Film Festival, reported Variety.

The festival, which consists of high profile juries and stars, took a pause in 2017 and will be relaunching this year. Marrakech has always attracted A-list talent as its honorees, including Jeremy Irons, Bill Murray, and Viggo Mortensen. The Marrakech Film Festival will take place from November 30th to December 8th in Morocco.

