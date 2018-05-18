Robert De Niro will be honoured at Carousel of Hope Ball

Robert De Niro will receive the Brass Ring Award for his philanthropy



Robert De Niro

Veteran actor Robert De Niro will be honoured at the Carousel of Hope Ball's 40th-anniversary gala on October 6. The event will be held in Beverly Hills. It will be hosted by philanthropist Barbara Davis. De Niro will receive the Brass Ring Award for his philanthropy.

The past recipients for the honour, which symbolises finding the cure for childhood diabetes, include Hillary Clinton, Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston and Halle Berry.

"I've just found that people are very generous. People have good hearts," says Davis, adding that she met De Niro at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2017, when her friend, Clive Davis' documentary was screened.

